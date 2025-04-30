Creepy Crawlies rescue fundraiser

Creepy Crawlies reptile and exotic pet rescue is a local rescue in the San Diego area. We are a no fees, non breeder, non pet trade affiliated animals rescue, that works with most species of exotic and domestic animals. This rescue is funded solely by donations and out of my own pocket. We do not charge fees for one reason. There are to many fake rescues out there who charge high fees and simply flip the animals that come in to their so called rescues. Unfortunately, many people who get in to rescue end up realizing how easy it is to make money selling animals. There is no monetary value connected to any animal that comes here, because our only goal is to rescue them, and find them a good home if possible. Since covid, donations have drop dramatically and we are receiving 1/5 of what we used to take in a month. This rescue has been saving animals for 25 years now and, up until the last three years, has survived on the generosity of other animal lovers. Unfortunately, there are no longer enough donations coming in to keep this rescue going as it should go. I use to only have paypal for my rescue, but some people do not like paypal, so I am now adding this Give Send Go account. If you love animals, love what I do, and you would like to help over 90 animals, please click the link and give what you can. Thank you all for your continues support.