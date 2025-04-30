Support the Rafn Family

Dear Friends, Church Family, and Neighbors,

Brett and Marissa joyfully celebrated their marriage in December 2022 and were over the moon to purchase their first home together. Brett is now in his third year as an elementary school teacher, pouring his heart into every lesson, while Marissa serves her community at the local bank with the same dedication. They actively volunteer at our church and participate in community outreach whenever they can.



Earlier this year, they faced unexpected financial setbacks. Through it all, they leaned on prayer and trusted in God’s provision—and you, their loving support network—to sustain them. Just when things seemed to be stabilizing, they were hit with new challenges: during a recent doctor’s appointment, Brett suddenly fainted and struck his head, necessitating an ambulance ride and emergency care. At almost the same time, Marissa underwent an outpatient surgery to address her own health issue.



Although they carry health insurance, the combined out-of-pocket emergency expenses and lingering financial strain from earlier difficulties are mounting quickly. Medical bills are arriving even as they navigate co-pays, deductibles, and daily living costs. Right now, they need a helping hand to cover these unanticipated expenses so they can focus on healing and returning to their lives of service.



Would you prayerfully consider a gift to their care fund? Every contribution—no matter the size—will go directly toward medical bills that have become overwhelming.



From the bottom of their hearts, Brett and Marissa thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and any financial support you can offer. They remain steadfast in faith, trusting that God will use our generous community to carry them through this season.



With gratitude and love in Christ,



Tracie Dupin

(Brett’s mom)