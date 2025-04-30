Help Annie heal after Vicious dog attack

On Sunday, April 27th, our beloved Annie—a sweet, gentle 7-year-old poodle—was viciously attacked by a Great Dane while her family was dealing with a plumbing emergency at home. In the chaos of a sewage backup and the plumber’s visit, Annie slipped outside. Moments later, Jennifer (her mom) heard terrifying screams and ran out to find Annie being violently shaken in the jaws of the much larger dog. Neighbors rushed to help as Jennifer fought to free Annie from the attack.







Annie suffered devastating injuries, including a degloving injury, where large areas of skin were torn from her body. Emergency surgery was performed to clean, repair, and dress the wound. The vet explained that healing from this level of trauma would require repeated treatments every 48 hours, careful monitoring, and possibly additional surgeries as her skin continues to recover.





So far, the family has already paid $3,670 out-of-pocket—with the initial emergency surgery alone costing $3,300—and upcoming wound care visits are $370 each. The financial burden is overwhelming, especially as Jennifer is navigating a personal major life event, her own recent medical challenges and supporting her daughter, Izzy, who’s currently in college.





To make matters more difficult, we have had no luck getting assistance from the owner of the dog that attacked Annie, which has left Jennifer to carry the full financial and emotional burden of this traumatic event.





Annie is more than a pet. She’s been a constant companion and emotional support to Jennifer, Beau, and Izzy for seven years. She is truly a part of the family. Everyone who meets Annie falls in love with her—whether they consider themselves a “dog person” or not. She has a sweet, loving presence that touches hearts wherever she goes.





And if you know Jennifer, then you already know how deeply she loves her pets. Her care, devotion to her fur babies is something anyone close to her can tell you. Annie isn’t just a dog—she’s a part of the family.





We are asking for help to cover:

• The initial veterinary expenses already incurred

• Follow-up treatments needed to manage Annie’s healing

• Unexpected costs if additional surgery or care is required





No amount is too small. Your support will ease a huge burden on a family that is already carrying a lot—and it will give sweet Annie the best chance to heal fully and return to her carefree spirited self.

If you can’t give, we’d be so grateful if you’d share Annie’s story with others who might be able to help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.