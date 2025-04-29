Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $200
My coworker and her husband, both work and provide for their daughter and five grandchildren ages 2-16. Her husband became sick two weeks ago and was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Two days after being released from the hospital, his wife, my coworker was taken to the hospital due to having high blood pressure and diagnosed with stroke. Had a brain surgery to remove the blood clot. She is 56 years old and her husband is 62 years old.
During times of unexpected emergencies and related expenses, focus needs to be on regaining health, not medical bills. We hope that recovery for both Dani and her husband is accelerated. They and their extended family remain in our thoughts and prayers.
