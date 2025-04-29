My coworker and her husband, both work and provide for their daughter and five grandchildren ages 2-16. Her husband became sick two weeks ago and was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Two days after being released from the hospital, his wife, my coworker was taken to the hospital due to having high blood pressure and diagnosed with stroke. Had a brain surgery to remove the blood clot. She is 56 years old and her husband is 62 years old.