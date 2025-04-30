Columbia Mission Trip

Hello! My name is Svea Taylor and I am a 21 year old Children’s Ministry Director for Elevation Church in Fenton, MO.

I have been given the opportunity to attend a mission trip with One Hope Ministries to share the gospel and the light of Jesus with children and families in Bogota, Columbia.

I am working to raise 1,000 dollars for the trip. This would be my first mission trip and I know God will work in mighty ways. If you would consider supporting me, thank you. Please be in prayer for this trip and for the opportunities we will be given to share the Gospel.