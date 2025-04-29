Help a Family Through Hard Times

Raised:
EUR €135
Campaign funds will be received by golinski dominik piotr
Dear friends,
I’m starting this campaign with a heavy heart, but also with hope.
A family very close to me is going through an extremely difficult time. Due to unexpected circumstances, they now face a critical situation where they are struggling to meet their basic needs — including housing, food, medical care, and essential support for their children.
Our goal is to raise €10,000 within 30 days to help them regain stability, dignity, and the ability to move forward.
Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference.
And if you're unable to give, simply sharing this campaign is already a powerful act of kindness.
🙏 Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, compassion, and support.
I hope all good for you
