Help Milo Walk Again!

Hi everyone,

We're reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your help for our beloved cat, Milo, a 3-year-old British Kurzhaar who has been part of our family since he was a tiny ball of fur.

Just a few weeks ago, Milo suddenly stopped walking on his back legs. At first, we thought it might be something minor, but after rushing him to the emergency vet, we learned the heartbreaking news Milo has a spinal condition that requires urgent surgery and ongoing physiotherapy if he ever hopes to walk again.

The vet bills are already piling up - initial diagnostics, X-rays, MRI scans, and now the surgery estimate is $4,000, not including the physical rehab he'll need after. We've already spent a large part of our savings on his care and are doing everything we can, but we can't cover the entire cost alone.

Milo is more than just a pet - he's family. He follows us around the house, chirps when he's happy, and has comforted us through some tough times. It's heartbreaking to see him try to move around in his wheelchair, but with your help, we can give him the care he needs to walk again.

We're raising $4,000 to cover the cost of Milo's surgery, physiotherapy, and ongoing care. Any amount, big or small, will bring us one step closer to giving Milo the happy, healthy life he deserves. Your support means the world to us and to Milo - thank you for considering helping him walk again!

Category: animal_pets

Country: US

Currency: USD

Goal Amount: 4000

Thank you for your kindness and generosity! #MiloWalkAgain