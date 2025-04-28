Gift a Book

Raised:
USD $105
Campaign funds will be received by NORMAN PETTUS
Hello, my name is Norman Pettus.
I'm a lifelong believer in the rescue Jesus accomplished for all of us.
Recently, God laid it on my heart to create a children's picture book that doesn't water down the truth — but makes it understandable, beautiful, and approachable for all ages.
Using Maggie, my Yorkie, as a gentle narrator, this book walks readers through:
God's perfect creation
How sin entered the world through Adam and Eve
Why we can't fix our brokenness ourselves
How Jesus, fully God and fully man, lived perfectly, died for our sins, and rose again
How we can be rescued forever by believing in Him
This book is simple enough for a child but deep enough to move an adult’s heart.
My goal is not to make a profit — but simply to get as many copies as possible into the hands of children, parents, teachers, pastors, Sunday school classes, Christian schools, and nurseries.
What a great ministry for the children. Thank you for doing this and these wonderful wonderful books. Looking forward to the next books. God bless :)
God bless your mission!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.