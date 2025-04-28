Gift a Book

Help Share God's Rescue Story With Children Everywhere!



Hello, my name is Norman Pettus.

I'm a lifelong believer in the rescue Jesus accomplished for all of us.

Recently, God laid it on my heart to create a children's picture book that doesn't water down the truth — but makes it understandable, beautiful, and approachable for all ages.

Using Maggie, my Yorkie, as a gentle narrator, this book walks readers through:

God's perfect creation

How sin entered the world through Adam and Eve

Why we can't fix our brokenness ourselves

How Jesus, fully God and fully man, lived perfectly, died for our sins, and rose again

How we can be rescued forever by believing in Him

This book is simple enough for a child but deep enough to move an adult’s heart.

My goal is not to make a profit — but simply to get as many copies as possible into the hands of children, parents, teachers, pastors, Sunday school classes, Christian schools, and nurseries.

Each $5 donated helps gift one book.

That means:

$25 gifts 5 books

$50 gifts 10 books

$100 gifts 20 books





All funds will go directly toward:

Printing author copies at cost

Shipping books to churches, Christian schools, daycares, and individuals in need

Sharing God's love story far and wide





Mission Verse

"Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven." — Matthew 19:14





Call to Action:

Will you help Maggie and me share God's love and truth with a world that desperately needs it?

🌟 Every dollar moves a book — and every book carries the Gospel!

Thank you for your support, your prayers, and your heart for reaching the next generation!







