Supporting Findlay Native Robin Bear

Relevant History: Robin has had many previous hip surgeries to correct birth deformities, the most recent being ten years ago.

Current: On the morning of Saturday, April 19th 2025, she slipped on the wet deck at her sister’s house and was taken by ambulance in excruciating pain to DMH in Decatur. X-rays showed she had dislocated BOTH of her hips. Because of the number and circumstances of her previous hip surgeries, DMH wasn’t equipped to handle surgery on her, and she was transferred by ambulance to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Barnes was able to get her left hip back into place without opening her up, but unfortunately she wasn’t as lucky with her right hip. The surgeon opened her up and replaced the damaged portion of her hardware on Easter Sunday and she has a woundvac on her incision since. She’s in good spirits, working hard with both physical and occupational therapy to be as mobile and independent as possible, but unfortunately, she’s under double hip precautions and unable to bend either hip close to 90* for at least the next 6 weeks. Today, 4/26, the cultures performed during surgery on her right hip, came back positive with bacteria, so they’re giving her very strong IV antibiotics. Once those finish, likely Monday 4/28, she will be transferred to an acute patient rehab for several weeks for therapy and care. The closest one that’s covered by her insurance is still an hour away from her home, and w hile she does have insurance through her employer, she still has a deductible to meet and her disability won’t cover her full salary. My dad, a self employed barber, doesn’t get paid if he doesn’t work so he’s been juggling staying with her and driving the two hours home to work when he can. I’m setting this account up in hopes to help alleviate their financial strain and cover medical bills, and gas for traveling so my dad can be with her. Please donate to help if you’re able, but above all, pray for a quick healing/recovery for her and safe travels for everyone.





Much love,