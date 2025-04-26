Campaign Image

Luigi Mangione Civil Case Fund

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $568

Campaign created by Cynthia Thornton

Luigi Mangione Civil Case Fund

This fund is being established to pay filing fees, costs of court, attorney fees, and other expenses for civil cases Luigi Mangione pursues in Pennsylvania or any other jurisdictions. This fund is being managed by Cynthia Thornton, esq. If Luigi Mangione or his Legal Team do not accept the funds, donations with be refunded. 

Recent Donations
The Luigi Revolution
$ 5.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Thank you Cynthia! Got a lawyer creating a fund for you! Love that! Luigi, we the people got you! 💚💚💚

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Love this! For Luigi to pursue his civil claims and civil rights he had abused and any other civil claims he wants to bring! Justice for Luigi! 💚

Pterodactyl Toes MangoRae
$ 13.00 USD
30 minutes ago

We will not stop supporting in every way we can! Love you most.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

