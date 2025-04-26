Luigi Mangione Civil Case Fund

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $568
This fund is being established to pay filing fees, costs of court, attorney fees, and other expenses for civil cases Luigi Mangione pursues in Pennsylvania or any other jurisdictions. This fund is being managed by Cynthia Thornton, esq. If Luigi Mangione or his Legal Team do not accept the funds, donations with be refunded.
Thank you Cynthia! Got a lawyer creating a fund for you! Love that! Luigi, we the people got you! 💚💚💚
Love this! For Luigi to pursue his civil claims and civil rights he had abused and any other civil claims he wants to bring! Justice for Luigi! 💚
We will not stop supporting in every way we can! Love you most.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.