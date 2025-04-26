Supporting Joshua Oldenburg

Help for Joshua: Fighting & Seeking Justice

Dear family, friends, and kind-hearted strangers,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support in helping my son, Joshua, fight a false allegation that threatens not only his freedom but his family, his home, and his livelihood.

Joshua has been accused of a crime he did not commit, and he now faces the devastating reality of fighting these charges in court. The legal fees for a defense attorney are substantial—$23,000—and we are doing everything we can to raise this amount to ensure he has a fair chance to prove his innocence.

This isn’t just about clearing his name—it’s about keeping his life intact. At stake is his relationship with his daughter, his job, and his home. If he cannot successfully defend himself, he faces the possibility of prison time, and his family will be torn apart.

We know that these are difficult times for many, but we ask for your prayers and any financial support you can offer. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Our prayer is that, with your help, we can raise the funds needed to secure a strong defense and protect my son’s future.

Thank you for your kindness, your support, and your belief in justice. We are incredibly grateful for all of you who stand with us during this challenging time.

With deep appreciation,

Lori Oldenburg & family
















