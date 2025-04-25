Establishing Perez Preschool in Busia Kenya

Please invest in the future of a child being nurtured by Christ for success in God's Kingdom and educated by competent teachers for success in Kenya. Funds are needed to complete the purchase of land and fulfill the requirements for government registration for Perez Preschool in an area of Kenya where preschools are not available. Rael Omoro, a twenty-year children's minister, has opened the way for early education where it is not otherwise available. She has put her heart into making this venture successful. Enrollment has increased greatly but now she is walking in faith to be accredited by the Kenyan government. Windows, doors and several other structural elements have been provided. Now, a piece of land required for the children's play has been purchased and a number of "must-have" requirements have been added by the government agency. Her kids are prospering and will enter the school system of Kenyan at a level of achievement that would not otherwise be possible. They will live out a faith in Jesus that will assure success in life in spite of the small village beginnings. Your support of this private Christian school is support of a true Christian ministry. I have known and worked with Rael since 2005. We have ministered together in Uganda and Kenya. All that is donated will do directly to her and the school. This Generation Ministry has one goal--to see this generation know their God, be strong and do exploits in His name. (Daniel 11:32)