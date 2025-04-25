Nyabera Building fund

Fellow Christians,

Follow the link to learn more about the Nyabera Church of Christ, Waundha, Kenya.

Nyabera Church Story



They are needing $25,000 for a new church building as theirs is too small and is in disrepair. Due to the power of the dollar over the Kenyan Shilling they can build a 35ft x 90ft building for about $25,000. Most of the congregation is unemployed and we will be addressing that in the future.

I was introduced to the Nyabera Church of Christ through the World Bible School. I have been a student helper as is several in my home congregation of Atlanta Road Church of Christ in Gainesville, GA. I have studied with a young man who was later baptized and now attends Nyabera Church. I have another 6 students I am helping from the same area. One of our elders at Atlanta Road also studied with another young man from the same area who was subsequently baptized.



Many of these new converts are the result of Gospel Chariot Missions https://www.gospelchariot.org/ which led them to the World Bible School and to our local mission efforts.



Please give if you can, in any event, please pray for the Nyabera Church of Christ, Atlanta Road Church of Christ, the missions in Kenya and the efforts of Gospel Chariot Missions and the World Bible School.



May God Bless,



Thomas Hertel

hertelta@gmail.com



