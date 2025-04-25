Help Us Reunite a Family for a Special Celebration

My name is Hervé Adéotan Idjidina. I am reaching out with a hopeful heart to invite you to be part of a heartfelt mission—bringing my mother from Benin, West Africa, to the United States for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Almost 11 years ago, on September 10th, 2014, I left my home country with my three boys to start over from scratch, driven by the dream of offering them a new beginning—one where they could learn a new language, receive a better academic education, and pursue their greatest dreams. Since that day, my mother has not had the chance to hug her grandsons, and my boys have deeply missed their grandmother. This reunion would not only be a healing moment for me, but a joyful and emotional blessing for them as well.

This May 28th, 2025, I will celebrate my 50th birthday, my first son’s graduation with an associate college degree, and my second son’s high school graduation. We dream of having my mother beside us to share in these milestones. Her presence would bring profound joy and healing, especially as we are all still mourning the recent passing of my father on February 27th, 2025.

Although my mother has a valid U.S. visa in her passport, I currently have some financial constraints preventing from being able to purchase her flight ticket. I humbly ask for your support—whether it be a donation, a share of this story, or simply a prayer—to help make this long-awaited reunion possible.

Thank you for opening your heart to our story. Any contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to reuniting our family.

With a joyful and grateful heart.

Herve Adeotan Idjidina