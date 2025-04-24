Help with medical and living expenses

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Tina Geyer
Hello my name is Tina Geyer. After 3 different trips to 2 different ER'S I went to Ben Taub in the medical center.I have been diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer and am unable to work at this time. I have been unable unable to swallow food for 7 weeks. therefore I am facing surgery which means I will be unable to work for possible a few months. I am currently in Ben Taub Hospital with an indefinite discharge date. I am asking for help so that I do not lose my home or car until I can return to work.
I know things are tough for everyone right now but any help is much appreciated. Please also share this. Prayers are very much appreciated as well.
We are praying for you, get well soon Tina!
Prayers for your continued healing my friend.
7 years free of colon cancer, God will heal you!
