Campaign Image

Help with medical and living expenses

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $375

Campaign created by Tina Geyer

Campaign funds will be received by Tina Geyer

Help with medical and living expenses

Hello my name is Tina Geyer.  After 3 different trips to 2 different ER'S I went to Ben Taub in the medical center.I have been diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer and am unable to work at this time. I have been unable unable to swallow food for 7 weeks. therefore I am facing surgery which means I will be unable to work for possible a few months. I am currently in Ben Taub Hospital with an indefinite discharge date.  I am asking for help so that I do not lose my home or car until I can return to work.   

I know things are tough for everyone right now but any help is much appreciated.  Please also share this.  Prayers are very much appreciated as well.

Recent Donations
Show:
Camila and Victoria
$ 200.00 USD
27 minutes ago

We are praying for you, get well soon Tina!

Katie and Clint
$ 75.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Prayers for your continued healing my friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
48 minutes ago

7 years free of colon cancer, God will heal you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo