Help with medical and living expenses

Hello my name is Tina Geyer. After 3 different trips to 2 different ER'S I went to Ben Taub in the medical center.I have been diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer and am unable to work at this time. I have been unable unable to swallow food for 7 weeks. therefore I am facing surgery which means I will be unable to work for possible a few months. I am currently in Ben Taub Hospital with an indefinite discharge date. I am asking for help so that I do not lose my home or car until I can return to work.

I know things are tough for everyone right now but any help is much appreciated. Please also share this. Prayers are very much appreciated as well.