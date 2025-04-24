Sandy's Wheelchair Van Fund

Hello, my name is Sandy, and I'm reaching out to you today to ask for your support in raising funds for a wheelchair van that will enable me to live a more independent life despite my Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. Currently, I'm hospitalized for major bowel surgery, and I've been here for nearly three months now. When I'm finally released, I'll be immobile and require a power wheelchair, power scooter, and other medical equipment for in-home use.

As an MS patient, my condition has significantly impacted my quality of life, and I've had to face many challenges that able-bodied people take for granted. Simple tasks like grocery shopping, running errands, and even going for a walk have become a struggle. With a wheelchair van, I'll be able to move around more easily, go for appointments, and participate in activities that bring me joy.

Unfortunately, my insurance doesn't cover all of the medical expenses that I'll incur, and that's where you come in. I'm raising $150,000 to purchase a wheelchair van, a power wheelchair, a power scooter, and other necessary medical equipment. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping me achieve my goal of living a more independent life.

I understand that not everyone can afford to donate, but even sharing this campaign with your friends and family can make a significant difference. Your support will not only change my life but also the lives of many others living with disabilities.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and I hope you'll consider supporting me in my journey towards greater independence. Together, we can make a difference!