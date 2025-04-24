Help a Heroic Single Mom Stay Afloat

Hi, my name is Kathleen, and I’m raising funds for the Desamours family — a truly incredible and resilient group of four.

Four years ago, Eve became a widow, unexpectedly losing her husband and the father of her three young daughters. Since then, she has worked tirelessly as a night-shift RN to support her family, often putting in overtime hours to make ends meet.

Recently, Eve’s situation has taken a heartbreaking turn. She was forced to make critical home repairs that completely depleted her savings. And with hospital budget cuts, the overtime shifts she once relied on have been eliminated.

Eve, determined to provide for her girls, has taken on a second job — often working 7 days a week and even pulling 24-hour shifts.

To make matters more challenging, just three months ago, Eve’s oldest daughter was diagnosed with Autism. This has brought new expenses and responsibilities to an already overwhelming situation.

Eve is doing everything she can — but she can’t do it alone.

Right now, she’s trying to get caught up on her mortgage to avoid falling behind — and she’s also hoping to give her daughters a bit of joy and normalcy by sending them to summer camp. Every dollar helps her take a step toward stability, rest, and hope.

Whether it’s $5 or $50, your support means the world.

Let’s come together to lift this amazing family up — because no one should have to face all of this alone.

🙏 Please donate, share, and send love to Eve and her girls. 💕