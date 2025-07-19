The struggle get worse

As a CNA, this mother loves her work taking care of those who need, prides herself as treating everyone equally. A RESIDENT, claimed that they was having an affair with this mother untruely because she had been asked to take his cigarettes away. The company waited until the day was over and then called her on her way home to pick up her daughter. Yes over the phone the company says they must suspend and conduct an investigation. This goes into a service file and reported to the state win or loose . This investigation alone places a future blemish on her records. She will need some help to help provide until she recovers and finds a more trusting workplace. This lady worked through covi putting herself and family into dangers to help others and their families.. let's show the appreciation now and yes donate.. thanks in advance