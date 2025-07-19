The struggle get worse

Goal:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Ashley Wilcox
As a CNA, this mother loves her work taking care of those who need, prides herself as treating everyone equally. A RESIDENT, claimed that they was having an affair with this mother untruely because she had been asked to take his cigarettes away. The company waited until the day was over and then called her on her way home to pick up her daughter. Yes over the phone the company says they must suspend and conduct an investigation. This goes into a service file and reported to the state win or loose . This investigation alone places a future blemish on her records. She will need some help to help provide until she recovers and finds a more trusting workplace. This lady worked through covi putting herself and family into dangers to help others and their families.. let's show the appreciation now and yes donate.. thanks in advance
Just a little something…
With Love from God.
July 19th, 2025
ASHLEY WAS ABLE TO GET WATER TAKEN CARE OF AND CRAP PILING UP.. SHE HADNT CAUGHT UP FROM BEING SUSPENDED WRONGLY.. THEN TO GO BACK TO WORK AND HAVE A STROKE .. HOPEFULLY SHE CAN GET BACK TO WORK AUGUST 10TH .. STILL NEEDS HELP CATCHING UP ON A COUPLE BILLS. I TAPED OUT PAYING HER CAR BILL .. .. ELECTRIC AND PHONE, TRASH, ECT NEEDS SOME HELP FOR ANYONE THATS CAN SEND A LITTLE SOMETHING.. IF SHE GETS BACK TONWORK AUGUST 10TH IT WILL BE TWO WEEKS INTIL A PAYDAY.. KUST WANTED TO UPDATE EVERYONE.. SHE IS STOLL SEEING DOCTORS, NUEROLIGIST AND HAVING BLOOD WORK, SPINAL FLUIDS TEST .. PRAYERS NEEDED.. SCHOOL GETTING READY TONSTART IS A STRESSER . WELFARE GOES BY WHAT SHE MADE LAST SEVERALNWEEKS AND MADE TO MUCH TO BE HELPED LIKENSHE TOLD WELFARE SHE SIDNT NEEDNHELP LAST MONTH.. THEY DONT SEE IT THE SAME WAY.. THANKS FOR ALL WHO PRAY AND DKNATE..
July 17th, 2025
Not even a full month behind but our water company policy is they bill a month behind so if the bill isn't paid on time its technically two months behind .. make sense of that.. anyways they sent out a warning.. we called and there is no leeway and nonexceptions.. if bill isn't paid then meter gets yanked then there is fees tonreconnect.. to reinstall meter ect.. .
Anyone got 50 bucks they can spare.
July 17th, 2025
It's crazy doctors know this gal has health issues.. they have said its not getting better.. much of these health issues originated when covid vaxs were mandated..
Blood clots heart issues.. strokes, head aches.. . Please any help you can send helps
July 13th, 2025
Ashley just can't seem to get caught up.. made to much to qualify for everything. Even looked into ssi and as everyone knows one has to be out of work for extended time. I personally have my own bills so after all I pay that leaves little for her but I give it freely. . So I I sound somewhat desperate.. She is! Again any amount helps add up.. this is set up to go directly to her to use not me.
July 11th, 2025
Neurologist this morning.. then to hospital.. mri.. blood works ...
July 10th, 2025
Update.. see neurologist, they order a bunch of test and labs ect.. meanwhile they told her they don't want her doing anything strenuous or work and not to be lifting over 10 pounds.. she took all the paper work to employer who said theybwill run all this up corporate but wouldn't sign anything or agree to anything to help her get assistance. I told go to welfare to see if they can help take paperwork, and after that call social security and see if you can get interview or file for a short term disability or disability. ..
More updates as we learn
July 10th, 2025
July 10th, 2025
July 10th, 2025
It's a shame criminals and deadbeat can get help but let a person who tries and works hard and helps others can get assistance because they made to much.. doesnt make up for lost pay from not working.. doesn't help pay bills, feed kid, these visits to er, hospitals medical offices aren't covered , no insurance because of being out of work then had been back tork long enough to get the insurances.. not to mention its not enrollment time.. omg..
Anything helps.. dollars add up.
July 9th, 2025
Major expense piling up... ambulance ride last time was 1,300.00$ then another ride today.. all day in Emergency multiple blood work, scans, and various test to eliminate just to determine a stroke.. almost feels like they went all the way around the block to get the answer instead of testing for first cause she told them she felt she was having a stroke. .. .If there is an angel Connor out there it would be greatly appreciated this day.. .. even if folks can donate a dollar here and there everything will help.. back out of work again, must see neurologist.
June 30th, 2025
If only she could get enough to catch up her bills and a recently possibility of a new job she will be better than she has been in the last few months..
June 28th, 2025
A person that needs actual help and gets ignored, passed over and so many will fund a criminal.
June 18th, 2025
June 2nd, 2025
She struggles to get by... insurances, rents, payments, groceries, medical.. not eligible for welfare made to much now just trying to do better and job hunting like crazy.. gas money even would help..
May 20th, 2025
Since this lady was out of work.. this means insurance lapsed and just today was told she needed 100 bucks just to keep an appointment.
May 12th, 2025
Due to being wrongly suspended.. bills piled up.. insurances.. utilities.. rent.. pls any amount... this campaign is set up to go directly to her to help her child and her.. thanks
May 6th, 2025
Please any amount to help this cna who worked through covid and suffered.. medical issues from vax include blood clots, strokes, migraines and easily bruised.. falsely accused at work by a resident as having an affair with them... who do u think the company sides with
