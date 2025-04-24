Bob Weir Memorial Fund

My brother Bob’s sudden and tragic death on (3/19/25) has left our family devastated and grieving. Bob was my person...the one who knew me best. We are humbly asking for donations to help us with the burden of costs associated with this painful tragedy.

We are raising money to cover costs of cremation and a Celebration of his Life, where we can gather and share stories, memories and pay our respects. Bob (56) was a talented Musician, Drummer & Engineer. He was Kind, Funny as He🏒 🏒 and a Great Friend who would go out of his way to help others.

He put up a Good Fight and tried to always have a Happy Face but in the end He lost the Battle with Mental Illness.

Every donation, in any amount, brings us closer to honoring Bob’s life with the Love and Respect he deserves. Your kindness and generosity means the world to us during this very difficult time.

With a Grateful Heart

God Bless You

The Family of Bob Weir

NOTE: In the event that the funds raised exceeds the cost of cremation and memorial services, these funds will be donated to AFSP American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They promote education, research, and support for those affected by Suicide.