Community Fundraiser for Tom Brown

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $200
We have a brother in Christ who is in need of a new roof for his home. He is retired with limited income and would not ask for help, so I'm setting up a funding campaign. Tom is a humble servant in our fellowship and the community. His devotion to our church, children's ministry, and anywhere there is a need, Tom is there. I hope we can collectively help Tom with a badly needed roof. Thank you for your support and God Bless.
