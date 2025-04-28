Trauma Therapy in Kenya

I understand this is last minute as we leave in roughly 30 days.

Here's the mission, bring healing to men and women through intensive trauma therapy with the integration of faith. This will be my first ever missions trip and I am going with a great team of Christian therapists led by my undergraduate professor, Dr. Grant. From past team members I have learned that the results are remarkable, showing significant reduction in trauma symptoms, launching each individuals' healing which leads to healing and restoration of families and breaking generational trauma.

I will gladly donate my time and clinical skills, give up my private practice work/income for the two weeks and GO, but I need your help. I will need to cover the cost of our supplies and flights/travel. Dr. Grant started a nonprofit, Shame No More, which will cover all of my meals, shared housing, and travel expenses etc while in country.

I will need about $2500 and a lot of prayer. However you can support me will be greatly appreciated.