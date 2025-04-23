Wheelchair Van Needed

I am a 51-year old disabled woman needing updated transportation. I can drive myself, and I enjoy taking road trips on my own and with my family, but I also just need transportation for daily activities, from shopping to doctor's appointments. I currently drive a 2007 Dodge Caravan that has been steadily needing various (expensive) repairs for the last couple years, and it still needs more work. I have applied for credit to get a new (used) vehicle, but unless I have a decent down payment, even if I got approved, the payments would be pretty high. A decent used wheelchair van with the adaptations I'd need, such as a ramp, hand controls, lowered floor, etc, is somewhere between $30,000 - $40,000. There are some that are less expensive, but they have higher miles and/or are older, so eventually I'd be back in the same situation in a few years. Of course a new van costs about as much as a house, and I couldn't afford the payments, nor would I expect to be able to raise the money to buy one.

The place where I have purchased my last 2 vans is rollxvans.com. They are a Christian company based in Minnesota. They do top-quality work in refurbishing older vehicles, and they also provide newer ones as well. If I find a vehicle there, they will deliver it for free. You can look on their website to see the options that are currently available for purchase. I did apply for credit and to be approved, I'd have to have a large down payment (probably close to $8000 - $10000), which I do not currently have. So I am starting this fundraiser to see if I can at least get that much, if not enough to keep the payments as low as possible.

I will not withdraw any funds until I have at least enough for the down payment, and I will keep everyone updated on my progress of saving my personal money as well. Any help would be appreciated. For anyone who knows me, traveling is what gives me the most joy, so if I do not have reliable transportation, it will be a difficult situation for me to be able to do anything outside of my home. This is not ideal, to say the least. Please share and pray about whether God might lead you to help me, or if you can't, that He would lead others who are able to do so to give. Thanks to everyone for your support.