My first missionary trip

Spreading Hope and Love in the Heart of New York City**





Dear friends and family,

It is with great excitement and a heart full of faith that I embark on my very first missionary journey to New York City. This incredible opportunity allows me to share God’s message of love, hope, and compassion with those in need, share my story what God has done in my life and to serve as a vessel of light in one of the most vibrant, yet challenging, cities in the world.



The mission is clear: to bring encouragement to the weary, uplift the brokenhearted, and extend a helping hand to communities seeking renewal and connection. Together, with the support of my church, I will be joining others in meaningful acts of service—spreading the word of the Lord, offering food, prayers, and kindness to our neighbors in need.



But I cannot do this alone. Your prayers, encouragement, and generous support will play an essential role in making this mission possible. Every contribution, big or small, is a step toward building bridges of faith, hope, and love in the heart of New York.



Join me in this journey of faith as we answer God’s call to serve. Together, let us make a difference and shine His light in New York City.

I need to raise $1100 by June! (I forgot the exact day) Can you prayerfully consider partnering with me to send me?





With faith and gratitude,

Adrian aka “Age”