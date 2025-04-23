Support Danny Fight Stage 4 Colon Cancer

Hello everyone I’m starting this fundraiser on behalf of Danny—a vibrant, kind-hearted, and hilarious 47-year-old Father and Grandfather, who is now facing the biggest fight of his life.





Just a few short weeks ago, Danny was living life like the rest of us—working hard, cracking jokes, and helping anyone in need. He’s the kind of person who lights up a room with his humor and warmth, the one who shows up for others without ever being asked.





Then, out of nowhere, a trip to hospital and an unexpected emergency surgery to remove a large tumor, came the diagnosis: Stage 4 colon cancer.





It hit like a freight train. There were no warning signs, no time to prepare—just an avalanche of appointments, treatments, and life-changing news. Danny has taken it all on with incredible strength and grace, but the emotional and physical toll has been matched by a growing financial burden.





We’re asking for your help.





While Danny focuses on fighting for his life, the mounting medical expenses, necessary medical supplies, and everyday bills have become overwhelming. Insurance covers some of it, but far from all. He shouldn’t have to worry about rent, medication, or how to keep the lights on while enduring chemotherapy and other intensive treatments.





Your donation will go directly toward:

• Out-of-pocket medical expenses and supplies

• Vital medications and treatment support

• Transportation to and from appointments

• Monthly household bills like rent, utilities, and groceries





Danny has always been the first to lend a hand—whether it was to help people when needed , bring a smile, or simply be there when it mattered. Now it’s our turn to show up for him.





Please consider donating whatever you can. Every dollar, every share, every message of support means the world right now. Let’s lift Danny up and help carry him through this storm with love, dignity, and hope.





Thank you so much for your kindness and support.

— The Evans Family