Revive 6 Mission Awakening Hearts Through Christ

Hello friends and family,





I’m thrilled to share that this fall, God is leading me into a new and exciting chapter with Him — I’m moving to Eastern Europe to be part of the RevivEE international mission team!





This has been on my heart for a long time. Since August of 2025, I’ve been praying about taking this step, and over time God has made it incredibly clear: this is exactly where He wants me to be.





What is RevivEE?

RevivEE is a mission team focused on helping revive and support churches across Eastern Europe. For the past five years, RevivEE teams have been serving communities through Bible studies, discipleship, outreach, and deep relationships. This September, I’ll be joining the team for their sixth year — and I’m honored to be part of what God is doing.





Our hope is to begin this journey in Bucharest, Romania, though past experiences have shown that God has a way of rearranging plans — and we welcome that. Ultimately, we want to be exactly where He wants us to be.





How you can help:

I’m currently fundraising over the next couple of months to raise $15,000, which will support my living and ministry costs throughout the year — including housing, food, travel, and other essentials. This amount will allow me to focus fully on loving and serving the people there without financial burden.





Here’s a simple breakdown of what the funds will support:

• Rent & housing

• Meals & groceries

• Ministry supplies

• Transportation

• Team and outreach expenses





More than anything, I’d be so grateful for your prayers — for open doors, receptive hearts, and unity within our team.





If you feel moved to support financially, any amount helps, and every gift is a part of this Kingdom work. You’re not just giving money — you’re sending someone, you’re planting seeds, and you’re becoming part of something much bigger than any of us.

f you have any questions about the program or the team, feel free to visit:

🌍 http://www.reviveeall.org/





Thank you so much for walking with me in this. I can’t wait to share the stories of what God will do!





With love and gratitude,

Masha❤️











