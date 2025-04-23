Fundraising for RevivEE in Eastern Europe

Hi friends and family!

I get an amazing opportunity to join RevivEE 6.0 this coming September. RevivEE is a ten-month missionary trip in Eastern Europe with people of all ages and from all nations. As missionaries, we will be encouraging the churches there as they are quite small and need some support!

While I do not know the country I will be sent to yet, there will be a team in each of the five locations this year: (Chisinau, Moldova), (Bucharest, Romania), (Sofia, Bulgaria), (Zagreb, Croatia), and (Budapest, Hungary).

I am raising $14,700, which will cover my entire time overseas and will allow us to give our whole heart to the people there. This amount includes housing, food and other costs associated with living modestly in Eastern Europe. The full breakdown of costs is listed as follows:

$1,100/Month=$11,000

$450/month-Rent

$450/month-Food

$200-Misc (Transport/Insurance)

$2,000-Travel

$800-Team Training

$900-Documents

Total: $14,700

I am respectfully asking you to JOIN the RevivEE team by donating to my missionary fund. I know that many of you have such loving and serving hearts, but also work full-time jobs and can't realistically move across the world. I just want to say that you are just as important :)

This is the biggest service trip I'll have participated in and will require the most amount of saving for and fundraising, but by faith I believe it is possible. I will be fundraising for the next two months and greatly appreciate any and all donations!

If you have any specific questions for me about the program or the team, feel free to reach out and/or check out www.reviveeall.org

Thanks!

Mia Hwang