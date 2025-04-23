RevivEE 6! Spreading the Gospel and Gods Love

A warm hello from ICOC in Warsaw, Poland!❤️‍🔥

My name is Nika, and I’m reaching out with a small story and a big hope!

Five years ago, my life changed forever when the RevivEE 1.0 team landed in Odessa, Ukraine. They were a group of people from different countries, united by a desire to share the Gospel, God’s love, and His truth. I saw people cry as the team shared the miracles God had done in their lives. Hearts were transformed as people learned about Jesus. I witnessed some of the most touching Bible studies with people the RevivEE team met on the streets and invited to know God. I saw baptisms that marked the start of completely new lives—moments that left an unforgettable imprint on my heart.

Although I grew up in ICOC as a teenager, I left because I did not have my faith. But when I was invited again to study the Bible (many of the people were from the RevivEE team), I fell in love with Jesus. Since then, my life has been full of meaning, love, and support that I never had before.

That’s why I’ve decided to join the missionary team in 2025!

I’m going to leave my job, home, and loved ones to spend 10 months abroad helping revive and support churches across Eastern Europe.

The $15,000 I’m raising will serve as my entire “income” for the year—covering all the needs so we can give whole hearts to the mission.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what the funds will support:

• Rent & housing

• Meals & groceries

• Ministry supplies

• Transportation

• Team and outreach expenses

I’m asking you to “JOIN” the RevivEE team by donating to my missionary fund. I know many of us have the heart to love and serve people, but work full-time or can’t move across the world. You are just as important as those who go. I truly believe your support—through giving or prayer—will build your faith just as much as it builds ours. And I can’t wait to share updates on what God does through your generosity!

God has taken me on a wild and unexpected journey. If you feel led to support this mission—whether through financial help or a simple prayer—I would be so, so grateful.🫂

“The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.” — Luke 10:2

If you have any questions about the program or the team, feel free to visit or to text me:

🌍 www.reviveeall.org

My Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1JivgHcueA/

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/a___nika?igsh=ZTl5Y3ZlaHVhZnQ1



