Zimbabwe 2025 Mission Trip for Krystina Lyall

Ever since I was a child, I’ve felt a deep pull to go to Africa and help—though I wasn’t sure how. That desire led me to pursue a career in healthcare, believing that nursing would give me something tangible to offer. At 18, I earned my EMT license, and at 19, my life changed when I gave my heart to Jesus. I began attending church regularly and signed up for a mission trip to Nigeria, but the trip was ultimately canceled due to safety concerns. I was disappointed but knew God was still at work.

Over the years, I often joked with Cory that one day we’d end up living in Africa, because the thought of going was always in the back of my mind. I even looked into medical mission trips, but I knew in my heart it wasn’t the right time. While I’ve always loved nursing, God began stirring a new passion in me—to teach and share about Jesus. I now see how beautifully those two callings intersect. As a nurse, I’m with people in some of their hardest moments, and I get the opportunity to share God’s love and offer prayer and hope.

I share all this to say: the waiting is over. On July 1st, I’ll be going to Zimbabwe with my church! We’ll be sharing the gospel in schools, teaching Bible stories to kids and youth, visiting widows and orphans, ministering in churches, and more.

If you feel led to support me financially, I’d be incredibly grateful—but more than anything, I ask for your prayers for me and the whole team as we prepare and go. I’m so excited to see what God will do through this mission!



