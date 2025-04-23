To watch over my relatives

 DOP RD$10,000

 DOP RD$268

Campaign created by Samuel Sosa

To watch over my relatives

Hello, my name is [Samuel]. I recently lost four of my loved ones, and I’m going through an incredibly painful time. I want to give them a proper farewell, but I don’t have the financial means to cover the funeral and burial costs.

I’m asking for your help — any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and my family. Thank you for your support and for keeping us in your thoughts during this difficult time.

[Samuel]

Richard
RD$ 268.00 DOP
44 minutes ago

