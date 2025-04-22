September 2024 my wife and I sold our home in Peterborough Ont and relocated to the Ottawa Valley area.

I retired my business I had run for 24 years. We purchased a home from the bank that required extensive work. We had a budget that would pay out our home so we had no mortgage, we hired a contractor that supplied reference and pictures of his work, we also had enough funds to last us until near the end summer for other monthly bills groceries ect.

We planned a hotel stay that was to last max 2 weeks while the home was gutted and ready to have us move in to the main level.

Unfortunately the stay in the hotel lasted until into November and we were forced to move into a house that a contractor had frauded us out of the work that was to be completed.

We have lost over 50,000 in funds we were frauded. This is now a police matter and it is unfortunate but he has also done this to others in the area.

We are now in a position that the home is still not completed and we still have to purchase supplies in order to so.

March 13 2025 we were notified that our 30 year old son was found deceased. This has brought us to our knees.

We are now trying to pay for all things that come with that. I am a proud man who has always looked after my family but I am at a loss at the moment. It doesn't matter what goes on life the bills keep coming.

My wife and I believe there is some lesson in all this and God's plan.

I ask if anything to keep us in your prayers.

Glenn















