Help Michael after car crash and illegal seizure

On Wednesday, April 9th, as I was driving home, leaving Albuquerque, I was rear ended by a driver who was drunk and high, and my vehicle lost control and flipped over three times after going off the side of the road. While I miraculously walked out without any broken bones, I have a bruised rib, severe muscle tissue damage, and intense back pain, and am in need of physical therapy. What's worse is that because the driver appears to have been in the country illegally, as evidenced by his behavior once the Spanish language interpreter arrived to read his rights, there are complications with the insurance process.

But the worst part is how Albuquerque PD violated my rights when I got out of the hospital the next day.

When the accident happened and I was told I had to go into an ambulance, I had the wonderful deputies of the Bernallilo county Sheriff's department secure my firearm that was in the vehicle for safekeeping. Yet because they share storage with APD, when I got out and went to retrieve it, even after being provided with my concealed carry permit card, APD made me fill out a background check form to have my own property returned for me even though it did not meet the legal definition of a transfer.

To be blunt- two criminals victimized me- the drunk driver, and the APD and those in power. I believe it is possible that we can take on the broken background check system that was supposed to have become either instant or abolished decades ago due to the unique circumstances of this case, if I can manage to find a good lawyer willing to take on the Albuquerque Police as well as the corrupt ruling party / local officials. (New Mexico removed sovereign immunity from police officers and departments in response to the George Floyd protests, so we can sue APD right away)

I am raising money for two separate lawyers, one to go after the owner of the vehicle and /or their insurance, and one to protect our Constitutional rights and ensure that this policy of treating the victims of crimes as guilty until proven innocent when they exercise fundamental rights ends.

I am also raising money for the expenses I've had to pay out of pocket, including the first week of vehicle rental and some medication, as well as to hopefully orient myself towards being able to work from home.