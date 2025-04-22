Help Michaela Soar!





Hello, dear supporters! 😊

We are thrilled to introduce you to our amazing daughter, Michaela Oglesby, who is embarking on an incredible journey - starting college at Columbia International University this August! 🎉 As proud parents, we want to ensure that Michaela has everything she needs to thrive in this new chapter of her life. That's where you come in! 🙏

We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping Michaela cover her college expenses, specifically for her dorm supplies and participation in the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field competition. 🏃‍♀️ This talented young athlete has her sights set on the Junior Olympics, and we believe she has what it takes to excel! 💪

Our goal is to raise $3,000 to help Michaela cover these expenses and reach her full potential. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to making her dreams a reality. 🌟 Your generosity will not only help Michaela but will also inspire her to keep pushing boundaries and pursuing her passions. 💥

Thank you for considering supporting Michaela on her exciting journey! Your kindness and support mean the world to us, and we are grateful for any amount you can contribute. 💕

#HelpMichaelaSoar #CollegeBound #TrackAndField #JuniorOlympics #GivingBack #SupportingEducation #DormSupplies #NikeOutdoorNationals