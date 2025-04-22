Supporting the Singleton Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Shalee Schoendaller
Few weeks ago I was informed that I was in kidney failure and would have to begin dialysis. This was a reality check for a guy who loved to be outside and had worked as a heavy equipment operator. I was allowed to utilize Paratenial dialysis which let me continue to work and do my treatments at home overnight. I was then sent home and had to have a lung biopsy, As you can imagine this was challenging to continue to work and make ends meet. Both my wife and I have missed large amounts of work. Due to this we have struggled with making ends meet and medical bills keep piling up. This has caused a major financial burden for us. This campaign is to assist us with bring some bills current and to cover future expenses. Thank you for your well wishes and donations.
