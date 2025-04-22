Lorrisa's Journey Towards Recovery After S

Hello, my name is Lorrisa and I was recently in ICU for an ischemic stroke .

I will keep it short and to the point.

I have been out of work for two months and have fallen behind with my bills. I have always worked hard and have overcome many obstacles in life. This one I will say has hit me the hardest.

I am in a financial bind and am struggling with resources, so I have turned to asking the community for help. I am putting my pride aside to do so.

I push through each day with physical and occupational therapy to strengthen myself so that I can return to the working worlds and continue with my motherly duties. My doctor says that I probably will be out of work for another 2 to 3 months. 😢

Please if anyone can help me, it would be greatly appreciated. 🙏🏾🫶🏾🌹 TIA