Stop Drug Rehab next door to Greenwood Elementary

Friends of Brookeville LLC is a community organization dedicated to legally fighting the placement of a drug rehabilitation facility adjacent to Greenwood Elementary School and to amend the regulation to close a loophole in the State and/or Country zoning codes.

Two single family homes in the residential neighborhood of Tanterra in Brookeville (sharing a property line with Greenwood Elementary School) have been purchased by a for-profit Florida-based company, USR Holdings. They will operate a 3.5 level drug rehab treatment facility on these properties with up to eight (8) patients allowed in each house for a possible total of 16 patients. Each Facility is designed for people with serious psychological or social issues that require 24-hour care and are at risk for imminent harm. The facility will have some patients sharing rooms. The facility will be called Freedom Center.

Companies like USR Holdings are using a loophole in the Montgomery County zoning code to purchase an unlimited number of residential properties to operate a for-profit business. This is permitted in residential areas and adjacent to schools across Montgomery County and the County refuses to close this loophole.

This is happening in our neighborhood, in several other neighborhoods, and it can happen in your neighborhood too.

Monies raised will be used to appeal the allowance of this facility with the Board of Supervisors, the courts and any other governmental agency who can stop this. We will also increase community awareness of this issue in Brookeville and Montgomery County, and to lobby the government to close these loopholes in the zoning code. Amending the zoning code will set a precedent and benefit all of the residents in Montgomery County.

Visit the website to stay up-to-date on the situation and how to get involved: https://sites.google.com/view/notodrugrehabneargreenwood/home

Sign the petition: https://chng.it/N9RzWBm2jx

** FRIENDS OF BROOKEVILLE LLC IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATION OR POLITICAL PARTY.