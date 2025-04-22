Help a Struggling Family with a new start

This is a picture of my husband's last Father's Day. I’m a widowed mother of three incredible children, reaching out with a humble heart to ask for your support. Our family has endured profound loss and hardship, but with your help, we can rebuild our lives. My world shattered when my beloved husband passed from Merkel Cell Carcinoma, a painful, rare and aggressive cancer. I took care of him until the end. Just six months later, my father suffered a stroke, and my mother was diagnosed with diabetes and dementia soon after. For many years, I was their full-time caregiver, pouring love and energy into their final days. After their passing, my children and I have faced immense grief, PTSD, anxiety, depression, personal illnesses, and financial struggles, holding tight through every storm.

My children are my strength. My oldest daughter, a recovered addict, has found God and transformed her life. She dreams of becoming a personal coach and nutritionist to help others find hope. My youngest daughter, despite chronic autoimmune disorders, is a brilliant artist whose creativity lights up our lives, and wants to be a psychologist. My devoted son, a gifted and ambitious entertainer, has put his dreams on hold to support our family—his mother and sisters—by working tirelessly in the Activities department at a care facility, spreading joy to seniors. However, recent budget cuts have drastically reduced his hours, leaving us in a difficult struggle to make ends meet. We are survivors, and not afraid to work hard. From gig work to manual labor we have done it all. To build a better future, and because the job market is so tough, we pooled our last savings to buy a 20-year-old box truck. We are hoping to start a family junk hauling business, a dream my husband had—clearing clutter for others, picking up donations for non-profits, while creating a sustainable income. We are also now unfortunately living in this truck, as we are currently homeless and cannot afford the rent where we are stuck at. Sadly, now the truck needs some urgent mechanical repairs we can’t afford, leaving us at a standstill. For years, I worked in the restaurant industry, balancing my job with raising my kids and caring for my sick husband and parents. I’m now pursuing a degree in Health and Human Services to serve others professionally, but our unfortunate circumstances have forced me to pause my education. Despite these losses and hardships, our faith and love keep us going. With your generous donations, we can repair our truck, launch our junk hauling business, and create a stable foundation. Your support will help:

•Fix the truck’s mechanical issues.

•Cover basic living expenses while we start the business.

•Allow me to continue my education to serve those in need.

I know the pain of feeling invisible, of fighting for a fresh start. Your gift, no matter how small, will give my family hope and opportunity. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story and considering a donation to help us rebuild. Together, we can turn our dreams into reality and continue giving back.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Deb and Family

Please donate today to help us rise again

A Family’s Fight for a Fresh Start –