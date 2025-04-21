McKeesport HBCU VISION Scholarship Fund

The mission of this fundraiser is to help several HBCU College students with book donations. The area in which all students come lacks resources. They all have great GPA's and could use additional support. All have overcome many obstacles in their lives and are working exceptionally hard to accomplish their goals. We have in the group a future Lawyer, Psychologist and Educator. The cost of education is not cheap and a donation of $100 or whatever you can donate would help a great deal. The old saying still stand "it takes a village." We encourage the community to very much add to the success of this fundraiser.