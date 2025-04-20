Helping The O'Connell family

I'm a disabled, single mom trying to do the best for my daughter. I've been fighting for Social Security for over 11 years, though hopefully that fight will be over with my hearing on April 30th. In September of 2023, I was given a single wide trailer for my daughter and I so we wouldn't be forced out of a home again and I wouldn't be homeless. I moved in June 1st, 2024 without any utilities at all and I was unable to have my daughter because of it. I now have electric, but not natural gas, water, or septic (due to where my house is.) I am hoping my SSI claim goes through and will be enough to at least cover getting running water installed. I was forced to use space heaters over an Upper Midwest winter, which caused damage to my wiring. I'm going to be using the donations for repairs to our home so I can have regular custody of my daughter again, such as rewiring the home, fixing the floors, and replacing doors, windows, and outer steps. I appreciate anything you are able to contribute, even if it's only sharing this with others.