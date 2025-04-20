Help me to spread the Gospel in Eastern Europe!

Dear Friends and Spiritual Family all over the world!

Hope you are having a wonderful time and feel good during this time of day and season.

This fall, something amazing is going to take place in Eastern Europe… and I am honored to participate in this!

What is going on?

I felt compelled and called by God to apply for a missionary program called REVIVEE.

What is the RevivEE?

It’s an initiative from the European Mission Society (EMS) to bring new life to churches and communities across Eastern Europe—one city at a time. The vision is for a team of missionaries to partner with the local church and help bring spiritual renewal.

The program is led by Shawn and Lena Wooten, who have served in Eastern Europe for over 30 years. I’m excited and honored to share that they’ve officially invited me to join the team!

Whether people share my faith or not, we’re there to build meaningful relationships, offer support, and love people in real, practical ways.

I’ll be part of RevivEE 6.0, which will split into five smaller teams. Each team will go to one of the following cities: Chisinau, Bucharest, or Sofia, where RevivEE teams have already served, or to Zagreb (a 29-year-old church with 15 members) or Budapest (a 30-year-old church with 100 members).

At this point, I don’t yet know which country I’ll be sent to—but I’m going with an open heart, ready to serve wherever I’m needed. Many of these countries are going through economic struggles, and some are affected by the war in nearby regions. I hope to bring encouragement, practical help, and a sense of hope—through faith, friendship, and everyday community life.

I’m reaching out to ask if you would consider sponsoring me personally in this mission effort. I need to raise 14700 USD to cover the basics for 10 months. Your donation would help me live modestly while I focus on loving people well. It would also support those who are searching for meaning, connection, and support in a tough season of life.





My Budget:

$1,100/month x 10 months = $11,000 (covers rent, transportation, and $15/day for food)

(covers rent, transportation, and $15/day for food) $2,000 for travel to Eastern Europe and back

for travel to Eastern Europe and back $900 for documents and legal fees (to get a residence card)

for documents and legal fees (to get a residence card) $800 for the Eastern European School of Missions, which allows me to travel to other RevivEE cities and continue learning and growing in how to serve effectively





So you know, I will be leaving my current employment and position, and trusting God that He will take care of me when RevivEE finishes on July 1. It is a step of faith I am excited to make!

Thank you so much for reading, supporting, and praying. It means the world.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out:

📞 Phone: +48575004167

📧 Email: dina.borysova27@gmail.com

To learn more about RevivEE, visit:

🌍 www.reviveeall.org

https://youtu.be/SXtCPJa3NqQ

May God bless each one of you! I keep you in my prayers :)

With gratitude,

Diana Borysova