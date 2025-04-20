Heart Surgery for Mae

Mike and Mae have been together for over a decade, and now Mae is in urgent need of open heart surgery. Unfortunately, the hospital requires a significant down payment that they cannot afford. Mike has been supporting Mae financially for years, but their combined income is not enough to cover the cost of the surgery. They are reaching out to the kind-hearted community on GiveSendGo to help cover the $18,000 needed for Mae's surgery. With your support, Mae can receive the life-saving medical attention she needs. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will bring them one step closer to covering the down payment and ensuring Mae's successful surgery and recovery. Let's come together to help Mike and Mae in their time of need.