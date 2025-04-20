Campaign Image

Help with Cremation and Urn

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Tavis Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Tavis Thomas

Help with Cremation and Urn

A family member needs help with Cremation and Urn for stillbirth infant. Do not want to go into too much personal information as this has been extremely hard for the family. She needs help with funds to get her daughter home.

Recent Donations
Show:
David Penny
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying the Lord provides all you need.

