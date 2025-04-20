Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Tavis Thomas
A family member needs help with Cremation and Urn for stillbirth infant. Do not want to go into too much personal information as this has been extremely hard for the family. She needs help with funds to get her daughter home.
Praying the Lord provides all you need.
