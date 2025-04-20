Supporting Lig HQ

Goal:
GBP £50,000
Raised:
GBP £100
Campaign funds will be received by Said Belmeydoub
Support the Lig HQ by contributing donations that will go towards development of the base and expansion of the crew and work force. The Lig HQ stand with the utmost dignity and integrity battling through the matrix of the world with the sole goal of liberating the damned souls of the planet
good luck
glad to help
here to help
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.