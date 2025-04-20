Campaign Image

Supporting Lig HQ

Goal:

 GBP £50,000

Raised:

 GBP £100

Campaign created by Said Belmeydoub

Campaign funds will be received by Said Belmeydoub

Supporting Lig HQ

Support the Lig HQ by contributing donations that will go towards development of the base and expansion of the crew and work force. The Lig HQ stand with the utmost dignity and integrity battling through the matrix of the world with the sole goal of liberating the damned souls of the planet

Recent Donations
Show:
harry lingard
£ 25.00 GBP
1 hour ago

Barry lewi
£ 25.00 GBP
2 hours ago

good luck

greg Hefner
£ 25.00 GBP
3 hours ago

glad to help

Anonymous Giver
£ 25.00 GBP
23 hours ago

here to help

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo