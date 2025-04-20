Help free my brother

Guys we aren’t one to ask for help.

But we need help to free my brother! All our funds have been exhausted. And we need help for legal fees.

my brother has been held for almost a year.. and he’s completely innocent!

My parents have helped so many through life and if we all could come together to help them to be able to help their son my brother would be a complete blessing to us all.

I wish I could tell you all of what we know.. but at this time its crucial we stay quiet.. we don’t in any way want to hurt his case!!! The detective from Louisville is a complete liar! He threatened to shoot my dads Effing dog.. and kick my moms effing door in!

There was absolutely no investigation!

my brother saved a very neglected baby and was incarcerated because he was the only one with her.. Fat lie!

The county is corrupt and rather you believe corruption is true or not we are living it!

The sheriff of the county stated he was guilty and so did the detective

He will never get a fair trial in that county! We need it moved!

Please if only 1.00 it will help and we will be so appreciative and thankful!

We love all of you greatly!

and appreciate the ones who support us!