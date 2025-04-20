Rafael Ariel Lora fight against Nephrotic Syndrome

A Father’s Heart, A Son’s Fight, A Community’s Call to Action

My name is Ofelito Lora, and I’m the proud father of Rafael Ariel Lora—a bright, compassionate 13-year-old whose life has been the inspiration to so many of us and Journey To Salvation Ministries INC.

In 2020, this organization was born from a very personal moment—a moment of pain I witnessed in my son’s life. At a young age, Ariel experienced the deep ache of separation from a parent. It was in that season of emotional hardship that I recognized a larger need in our community—the need to support children and families navigating separation, crisis, and adversity.

So we began by offering free transportation services to families and children, helping them stay connected to their loved ones during difficult times. What started as a small act of service quickly grew into a mission—to strengthen families, preserve bonds, and give children hope. Ariel was the spark. His resilience was the reason. He gave Journey To Salvation its name, and its purpose.

Today, Ariel needs us.

In September 2024, he was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a chronic kidney disease that has drastically changed his young life. He now faces an uphill battle with courage, but also with medical needs and so much more that exceed what our family can handle alone.

We are working to raise $200,000 to provide Ariel with the best possible medical care, ensure ongoing treatment, and offer stability to our family as we walk through this unexpected journey.

This is more than a fundraiser. It’s a call to community—to stand with the child who stood at the very foundation of a movement. Ariel has always inspired hope in others; now he needs hope poured back into him.

We invite you—community leaders, organizations, public servants, and compassionate individuals—to join us in this mission. Together, we can ensure that Ariel’s story continues—not just as a survivor, but as a symbol of what is possible when people come together.

Please consider giving to Ariel’s Kidney Recovery Fund today. Every donation brings us one step closer to healing, hope, and the future he deserves.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Ofelito Lora

Founder, Journey To Salvation Ministries INC

Father to the boy who started it all