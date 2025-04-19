Building a Chapel of Hope in War Torn Nigeria

Today in Nigeria, militant groups attack Christians by kidnapping and killing them, and the situation is worsened by government inaction. Last year, as many as 3,100 Christians have been killed due to their faith, making it the country with the highest number of Christian martyrs globally. Despite the slaughter, the world remains silent.

And yet, the brave and faithful Christians of Nigeria remain steadfast in their Faith! Here is an opportunity for you to aid our Brothers and Sisters in Christ by supporting a parish community in Nnerim Ndugba, a village situated in the Isu Local Government Area of Imo State in southeastern Nigeria, nestled within a network of communities rich in Igbo heritage and cultural history.

Father Iyke Nwagha is building an Adoration Chapel at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, but is desperately short of funds. Augustine Mario, a friend of mine from this parish writes, "Imagine a place where you can encounter the living God, pour out your heart, and find peace and solace in His presence. Our parish is building an Adoration Chapel and we need your help! This sacred space will be a haven for:

Eucharistic Adoration

Prayer and reflection

Spiritual direction and guidance

Community building and fellowship

Your contribution will bring us closer to realizing this dream. Your support will be a testament to your love for God and our Parish. Thank you for your generosity and support! May God bless you abundantly."

What Augustine doesn't mention in this note is the terror and violence he and his fellow Christians experience in Nigeria on a daily basis. The evil is pervasive. Often the parishioners at SS Peter and Paul will hear nearby gunfire, and parish members have been wounded. Throughout the country, priests are kidnapped on a weekly basis, if not more often. Over 50 Nigerian Christians were killed just this Palm Sunday during coordinated attacks by extremist groups, and as I am posting this appeal, word is coming in of fresh attacks against Christians worshipping on Good Friday.

My name is Jim Sebastian. I'm here in the US where we can still worship freely and with little fear of martyrdom. I'm serving as the "collections guy" for this campaign; any and all donations received will be forwarded directly to the parish, as safely as we can do it.

If you wish to follow what's going on in Nigeria, here's his address on X/Twitter: @UgonnaMario

May our Risen Lord richly bless you for your prayers and generosity!



