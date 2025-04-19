Cancer is now a part of Hank's story... but it doesn't have to be the end of it. Hank Hansen is a family man that has dedicated his life to the Lord, his family, and his country. With 16 years of service, on a normal day you would find Hank working on a shipyard in Maine. And in just over 10 months, he was planning to take retirement which was already delayed due to injuries that had prevented him from working in years past.

Hank and his family are so relieved to hear that his cancer is treatable and insurance will cover his treatment. However, there is nothing that will compensate him for the time he will miss from work. Hank has been told that with seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation he will beat his stage two cancer. Though this news is very exciting, he and his wife are unsure how they will pay their bills for the months that he is unable to work.

It is for this reason that Hank's friends and family are coming together asking for financial contributions. Every dollar raised will be used to help cover normal living expenses for Hank and his wife Pattie. The Hansens are humbly asking you to pray, donate, and/or share in order that every need will be met