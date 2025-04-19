Support Kimberly's Fight to Bring Grandkids Home

My name is Kimberly Santana and I have 7 grandchildren that I love dearly 2 year's ago 4 of my grand-babies is in the system and CPS is giving our family hell to return them to family, we as a family have ''NEVER'' miss a court date CPS don't like that fact that we are always at court so CPS did lot's of illegal thing's behind our-backs so we hired a attorney that mislead us and we lost a great deal of money I almost gave up and I start researching for another attorney on Youtube and found Mr Vincent W Davis he is a powerful attorney that have wrote book's about how to beat CSP, so I contact Mr Davis and told him my story and I was up front that we don't have much money and all he ask me how willing was I wanting to fight CPS and I said what ever it take's I was ''SHOCK'' when he put me on assignment I have 3 weeks to get all paper work to him plus the whole story how my grandchildren got in the system the last thing I talked to Mr Davis about was getting him paid and I told him many family & friends is willing to help but I would like all the money to go straight to his firm that is not a problem with him