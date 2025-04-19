Support Kimberly's Fight to Bring Grandkids Home

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $931
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Santana
My name is Kimberly Santana and I have 7 grandchildren that I love dearly 2 year's ago 4 of my grand-babies is in the system and CPS is giving our family hell to return them to family, we as a family have ''NEVER'' miss a court date CPS don't like that fact that we are always at court so CPS did lot's of illegal thing's behind our-backs so we hired a attorney that mislead us and we lost a great deal of money I almost gave up and I start researching for another attorney on Youtube and found Mr Vincent W Davis he is a powerful attorney that have wrote book's about how to beat CSP, so I contact Mr Davis and told him my story and I was up front that we don't have much money and all he ask me how willing was I wanting to fight CPS and I said what ever it take's I was ''SHOCK'' when he put me on assignment I have 3 weeks to get all paper work to him plus the whole story how my grandchildren got in the system the last thing I talked to Mr Davis about was getting him paid and I told him many family & friends is willing to help but I would like all the money to go straight to his firm that is not a problem with him
I hope you get the support you need to regain your grandchildren's release from the system. Blessing Kimberly & Family.
Praying for a speedy recovery for you True Royal.
Dear Kimberly I pray for you to make a full recovery and your health restored to full capacity. Take care now. APTTMH 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
I’m gonna be praying for you may the most high answer you request APTTMH.
Money for True Royal recovery and grandchildren
Money for Kimberly’s recovery from stroke as well as her grandchildren
Praying for you 🙏 Sis
Praying for a speedy recovery🙏🏽
My sister, I hope that you get better sister Lisa just told us about what is going on. Sending my love to all. ❤️❤️❤️
I like cherries, too. Walk in spirit.
YAH BLESS
Speedy recovery Sis ❤️
Praying 🙏🏽
