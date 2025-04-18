Supporting Credeur Family

On Thursday there was a devastating fire at the residence of My Parents and Little Brother. Barry, Tracie and Dodd Credeur .

We are so thankful everyone is safe. Their belongings and personal items were lost , along with our dog Max :(

If you have it in your heart to donate in support of them we would be thankful. Please pray for our wisdom and Comfort from God . We know that God is GOOD even in this tragedy .

We also want to thank all of you who have stopped by to say hello, bring supplies and help.