Supporting Credeur Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
On Thursday there was a devastating fire at the residence of My Parents and Little Brother. Barry, Tracie and Dodd Credeur .
We are so thankful everyone is safe. Their belongings and personal items were lost , along with our dog Max :(
If you have it in your heart to donate in support of them we would be thankful. Please pray for our wisdom and Comfort from God . We know that God is GOOD even in this tragedy .
We also want to thank all of you who have stopped by to say hello, bring supplies and help.
