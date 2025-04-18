Help Us Give Xena a Fighting Chance

Xena is a tiny kitten with a big heart who has already faced so much in her short life. Rescued from a kitten mill at just six weeks old, she’s already had to overcome more than most cats do in their entire lives.

In early April, at 7 months old, Xena had emergency surgery for a rare and serious uterine infection called pyometra — something almost unheard of in kittens her age. After the surgery, she was so weak, dropping to just 5.5 lbs. We thought she was recovering, but then her belly began to swell again, and we learned the heartbreaking news: Xena has FIP (feline infectious peritonitis), a disease that’s almost always fatal without treatment.

Thankfully, there is hope. A new antiviral treatment, GS-441524, has shown incredible success in treating FIP with a 90% recovery rate. Xena’s treatment starts April 19th, and while it offers a chance to save her life, it comes with a cost of about $3,000.

Xena is a sweet, brave kitten who still has so much love to give. We’re doing everything we can to help her, but we need your support. Any donation — no matter how small — will go directly to her treatment and give her the fighting chance she deserves.

Thank you so much for helping Xena on this journey. Your generosity means the world to us, and to her.



