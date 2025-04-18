Campaign Image

College Funds

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $155

Campaign created by TreQuan Simpson

Campaign funds will be received by TreQuan Simpson

hi everyone,

lots of you encouraged me to make a fundraiser to help pay for an appt after college and also general expenses (including 1st, last and security deposit) because I’m so overworked. I also have a debilitating chronic illness. I am working with Dr to come up with a treatment plan that will likely include 6 hr infusions. As you all know I’m a senior in college who is struggling to be financially independent from my family. In order to take care of myself and save money I have been working two jobs on top of going to school and other responsibilities. I still feel a lot of imposter syndrome about this. I was raised in a family of hard workers and despite my struggles they seem small in comparison to others. It feels like if I just work harder then things will be fine. In any case lots of you have encouraged me to do this so I am <3

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 105.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

